Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,033 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,016,000 after purchasing an additional 142,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after acquiring an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $326,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $203.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.26. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $145.37 and a one year high of $210.98.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.93.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

