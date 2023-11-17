Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOOR. Stephens lowered shares of Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Masonite International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.97 per share, with a total value of $49,182.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,607.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Masonite International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $86.95 on Friday. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $702.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

