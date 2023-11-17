Matthews International Co. (MATW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on December 11th

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Matthews International has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Matthews International has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Matthews International to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.63. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $48.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Matthews International by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Matthews International by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 728.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Matthews International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Matthews International from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

