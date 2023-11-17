Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05-5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion.

Maximus Stock Performance

Maximus stock opened at $82.75 on Friday. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Maximus will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 45.63%.

MMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Maximus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Maximus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,571,939.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,401,186.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,217.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,571,939.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,401,186.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,259 shares of company stock worth $2,120,083. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,892,000 after buying an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Maximus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,878,000 after acquiring an additional 74,877 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Maximus by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,742,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Maximus by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $161,772,000 after purchasing an additional 57,997 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,871,000 after purchasing an additional 42,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

