MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.

MDU Resources Group has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years. MDU Resources Group has a payout ratio of 36.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.2 %

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on MDU Resources Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.