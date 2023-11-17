MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of MNOV opened at $1.76 on Monday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MediciNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MediciNova by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MediciNova by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MediciNova by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.