Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after acquiring an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,190,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the third quarter worth approximately $11,336,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 65.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 241,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,295,000 after buying an additional 95,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Medifast by 126.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,709,000 after buying an additional 63,069 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medifast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MED shares. Stephens started coverage on Medifast in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Insider Activity at Medifast

In related news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $414,632.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,968.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Price Performance

NYSE:MED opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $722.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.27. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $131.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.55.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $235.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.10 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.16%.

Medifast Profile

(Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.