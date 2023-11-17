Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $915,000 Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.11% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 95,648.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,222,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,137,000 after buying an additional 2,219,992 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,245.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 632,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,985,000 after purchasing an additional 585,652 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $22,041,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 185.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 319,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 208,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 240.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 63,028 shares during the period.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $37.02 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $770.02 million, a PE ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03.

Invesco China Technology ETF Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

