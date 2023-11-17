Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $1.16 Million in Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Procure Space ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Procure Space ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Procure Space ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Procure Space ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF during the first quarter worth about $338,000.
Shares of UFO opened at $15.90 on Friday. Procure Space ETF has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $21.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.10.
The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.
