Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $960,000 in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global Self Storage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Global Self Storage by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global Self Storage by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Global Self Storage by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Global Self Storage Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Global Self Storage stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.21. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

Global Self Storage ( NASDAQ:SELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Global Self Storage had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.01%.

Global Self Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.