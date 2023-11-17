Meitav Investment House Ltd. Lowers Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $117.03 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $138.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.68.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

