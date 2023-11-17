Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 774,515 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,912,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,414,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $130.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.36. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.39 and a 1 year high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.77.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

