Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New Investment in SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 91,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MEAC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in SEP Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SEP Acquisition by 1,808.4% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 23,690 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $491,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in SEP Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SEP Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. 73.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEP Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:MEAC opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34. SEP Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

SEP Acquisition Profile

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

