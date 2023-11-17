Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases 2,420 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 84.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URTH. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 830,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,449,000 after acquiring an additional 240,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,510,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

URTH stock opened at $125.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $107.42 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.09 and its 200 day moving average is $122.40.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

