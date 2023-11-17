Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $204.27 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $210.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.06 and a 200-day moving average of $158.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.77.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

