Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases Shares of 11,190 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tobam bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $18.78 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 129.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.