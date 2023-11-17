Meitav Investment House Ltd. Reduces Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,187 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Mosaic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mosaic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $36.78 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

