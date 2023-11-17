Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 313 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $114.20 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.62.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
