Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 4,307 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $71,423,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $104.70 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

