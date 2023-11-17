Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes Position in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EYEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eyenovia by 69.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 108,100 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eyenovia by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 63,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eyenovia by 126.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 56,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eyenovia during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Price Performance

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EYEN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Eyenovia in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

