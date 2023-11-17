Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,470,000 after buying an additional 326,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after buying an additional 226,851 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,104,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 70,123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,741,000 after acquiring an additional 140,247 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $256.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.21. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $216.20 and a twelve month high of $264.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

