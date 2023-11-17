Melcor REIT (MR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 15th

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Melcor REIT Price Performance

Melcor REIT has a 1-year low of C$21.80 and a 1-year high of C$33.83.

