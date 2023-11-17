Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.00

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $36.88, with a volume of 6454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mercantile Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $58.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 17.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 55.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 257,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. 56.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

