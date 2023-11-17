Metals One (LON:MET1) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.80

Shares of Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.82 ($0.03), with a volume of 300000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

Metals One Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.49.

Insider Activity at Metals One

In related news, insider Daniel Maling bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,050 ($1,289.45).

Metals One Company Profile

Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt, and copper. It holds interests in the Black Schist project located in Finland; and the Brownfield Råna nickel project located in Norway. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

