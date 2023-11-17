Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) PT Lowered to $1,300.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTD. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,302.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,049.19 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,062.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,219.27.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

