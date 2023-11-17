MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 289.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $93.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.79. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.68 and a twelve month high of $125.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.86%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total value of $71,109.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider S. Lux 2005 Irrevocable Tr Ann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $1,191,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 613,458 shares in the company, valued at $73,118,059.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total transaction of $71,109.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,209. 28.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

