Mineral Mountain Resources (CVE:MMV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (CVE:MMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 30500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Mineral Mountain Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

About Mineral Mountain Resources

(Get Free Report)

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It holds a 100% interest in the Standby gold project comprising 19 unpatented lode mineral claims, located in Black Hills of South Dakota, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Mountain Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Mountain Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.