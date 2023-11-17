MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $26.40

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.40, but opened at $27.12. MINISO Group shares last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 1,265,481 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

MINISO Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.412 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from MINISO Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 45.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 77,483 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $865,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. 21.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

