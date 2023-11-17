Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Minto Apartment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Minto Apartment Price Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.