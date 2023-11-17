Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Modiv Industrial in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Modiv Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modiv Industrial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.
Modiv Industrial Price Performance
MDV opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. Modiv Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $19.12.
Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Modiv Industrial’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 17.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Modiv Industrial by 21.3% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Modiv Industrial by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Modiv Industrial Company Profile
Modiv Inc is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
