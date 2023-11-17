Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,916,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,022 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 4.58% of Mohawk Industries worth $301,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,173,000 after purchasing an additional 112,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,942,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,412,000 after purchasing an additional 363,477 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,744,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

MHK opened at $85.49 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

