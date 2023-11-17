Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,135 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $24,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.1% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 222,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,945,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 85,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $359.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.82.

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $365.50 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $369.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.40 and a 200 day moving average of $312.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

