MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $389.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of -112.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.78. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.70 and a 1 year high of $439.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $43,844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,357,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $43,844,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,357,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total transaction of $6,115,936.98. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,603.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,484 shares of company stock valued at $101,547,167. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on MongoDB from $421.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.74.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

