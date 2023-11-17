Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $600.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $551.08.

MPWR opened at $536.98 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $336.63 and a 1-year high of $595.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $465.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $1,972,981.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,354,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $12,620,019. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,934,234,000 after acquiring an additional 257,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after buying an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after buying an additional 929,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,974,000 after buying an additional 41,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,421,000 after acquiring an additional 96,107 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

