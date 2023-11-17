MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Trading Up 2.6%

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 88,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 117,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

MonotaRO Stock Down 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

