Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of APO opened at $86.43 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $93.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

