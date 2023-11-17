Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,639,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $205,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 28,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.73.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $132.80 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.76.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

