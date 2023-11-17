Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 468 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after buying an additional 1,788,752,009 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,581,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 5,728.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,659,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,955 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.