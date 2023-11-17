Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 449,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,716,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $18.29.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

