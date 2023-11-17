Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth $152,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $519,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,561,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,545,000 after buying an additional 56,154 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $799,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 868,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

Alamos Gold stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

