Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock worth $18,511,525 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $343.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $387.42. The firm has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.13 and its 200 day moving average is $350.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

