Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $109.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.35. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

