Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,576,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,180,000 after buying an additional 159,788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 130,150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,451,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,412,000 after buying an additional 508,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.35 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 8,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $188,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,643,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,922,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 236,481 shares of company stock worth $5,057,219 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

NYSE SNV opened at $30.10 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.