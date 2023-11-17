Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,048.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614 in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $113.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.