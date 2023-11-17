Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $336.74 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $389.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $109.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

