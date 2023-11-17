Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 3,800 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Culp were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 518,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Bruno bought 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $38,725.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,522 shares in the company, valued at $164,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 13,389 shares of company stock valued at $75,416 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Culp in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:CULP opened at $5.26 on Friday. Culp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $56.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 million. Analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

