Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 4,000 Shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Hooker Furnishings worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 584.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 763.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

HOFT opened at $18.22 on Friday. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $97.81 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Hooker Furnishings Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hooker Furnishings Profile

(Free Report)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

