Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,604 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of GSK by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 3.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,476,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,651,000 after purchasing an additional 515,951 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,824,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,994,000 after purchasing an additional 571,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of GSK by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,383,000 after purchasing an additional 673,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average of $35.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 36.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,553.75.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

