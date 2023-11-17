Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 4,766 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 835.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 33,378 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 249,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 79,791 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 140,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 622,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,180,000 after buying an additional 268,198 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

FDL stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

