Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 5,300 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,112 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 2.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after acquiring an additional 36,695 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 123.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 728,945 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 38.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 349,692 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 185.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 754,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after acquiring an additional 490,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease Stock Down 1.5 %

GSL stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $174.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.42 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 47.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on GSL

About Global Ship Lease

(Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.